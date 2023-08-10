Cannell & Co. Invests $280,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.19. 99,978,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,352,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

