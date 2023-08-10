Cannell & Co. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

