Cannell & Co. Sells 18,081 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.54. 358,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.60 and its 200 day moving average is $390.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.
Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials
In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
