Cannell & Co. Sells 18,081 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.54. 358,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.60 and its 200 day moving average is $390.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.