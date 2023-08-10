Cannell & Co. Sells 25 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MKL traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,502.41. 27,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,515.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,382.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

