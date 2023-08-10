Cannell & Co. Sells 500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $114.20. 1,410,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,178. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

