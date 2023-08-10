Cannell & Co. Sells 5,040 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

