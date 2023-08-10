Cannell & Co. Sells 580 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,677 shares of company stock worth $9,931,461 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META stock traded down $7.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,928,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677,266. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.05. The company has a market capitalization of $785.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

