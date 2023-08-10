Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 11,402.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cano Health by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of CANO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,986,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CANO

Insider Activity at Cano Health

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 929,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,328 over the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.