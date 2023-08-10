Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 139,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,973 shares of company stock worth $3,090,031 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.78. 904,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

