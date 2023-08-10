Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $91,112,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.08. 303,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,269. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

