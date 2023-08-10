Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

CRS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.57. 251,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,149. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,460,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,652,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after purchasing an additional 210,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.