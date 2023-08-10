Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,964. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

