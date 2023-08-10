Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,701 shares of company stock worth $9,246,232. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

CAT stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.13. 1,535,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

