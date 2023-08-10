CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.41. 1,412,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

