CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $223,000 in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Parke Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,433.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 56,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,075. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.78. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.