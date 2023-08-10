Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celsius Stock Up 20.4 %

Celsius stock traded up $29.31 on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $175.85.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Celsius by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Bank of America lifted their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

