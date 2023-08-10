Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 138 ($1.76).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £1,857.32 ($2,373.57). Insiders purchased 5,418 shares of company stock valued at $646,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 140.70 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 15,073,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,239,182. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,307.69%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

