Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Century Casinos Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 80,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,262. The firm has a market cap of $223.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTY. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Century Casinos by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

