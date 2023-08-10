Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.55 million.

Certara Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Certara by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

