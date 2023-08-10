CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE CF traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,135,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

