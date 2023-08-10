Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 231.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,772. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
