Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 231.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,772. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

About Orchestra BioMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,585,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth $13,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

