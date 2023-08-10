ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,018,509.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $79,100.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 2,290,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,469. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

