ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $79,100.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,107.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,892,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,628,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.