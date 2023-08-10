Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.

CRL traded up $9.56 on Wednesday, hitting $215.80. 945,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,773. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,932,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

