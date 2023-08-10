Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $3,213,970. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,589. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average of $283.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

