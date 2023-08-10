Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.4% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. 4,049,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,292. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.