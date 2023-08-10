Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,328. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

