Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.05. 754,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,162. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

