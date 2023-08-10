Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0178 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CHKR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 106,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.63. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 83.17% and a return on equity of 124.43%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

