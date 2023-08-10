Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. 10,461,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average is $161.59. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

