Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 63.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

REFI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.06. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 223.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 365.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 152.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

