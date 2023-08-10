China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,429,900 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the July 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,191.6 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.74.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.