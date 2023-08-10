China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,429,900 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the July 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,191.6 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Shares of CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.74.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
