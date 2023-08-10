Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $132.05 and last traded at $130.05, with a volume of 40155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.37.

The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

