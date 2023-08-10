Christopher A. Wright Sells 9,100 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 9,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $155,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,241,580.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 3,136,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

