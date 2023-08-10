Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0095234.

Cielo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cielo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

