Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $24.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNK. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $17.53. 3,192,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

