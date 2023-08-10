Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. 3,192,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 74.3% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

