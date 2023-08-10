Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,756,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

