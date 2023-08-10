Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,324,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466,982. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $217.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

