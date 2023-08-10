Citigroup Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $10.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of PLTR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 124,311,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,568,813. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,908,399 shares of company stock worth $67,110,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

