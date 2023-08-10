Citigroup Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $7.50

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,275,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,394,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

