Citigroup Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $115.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 70.5% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.