Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 304.74% from the company’s previous close.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CTXR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.33. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 280,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

