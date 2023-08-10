Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 304.74% from the company’s previous close.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CTXR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.33. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
