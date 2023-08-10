Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,873,105 Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,873,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,676,000. Enlight Renewable Energy makes up 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.08% of Enlight Renewable Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ENLT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 64,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

