Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $30,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.34. 3,876,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $218.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

