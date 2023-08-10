Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 305.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,307 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.83% of Valens Semiconductor worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

VLN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 724,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,788. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.22. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLN. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.