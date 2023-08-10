Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $209.68 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises approximately 3.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.09% of Verint Systems worth $209,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 313,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -700.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,484,926 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

