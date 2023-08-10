Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $50.83 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912,985 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.82% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $50,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 69,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.94. 7,293,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,061. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

