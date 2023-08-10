Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.89. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

About Amgen



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

