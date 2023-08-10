Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $859,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $521.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,072,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $494.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,663 shares of company stock worth $365,372,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

